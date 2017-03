NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Police in New Bern are investigating an early morning shooting.

It happened in the 800 block of Clark Avenue.

Sgt. Lewis with the New Bern Police Department said the isolated incident remains under investigation at this time. Police got the call around 6:45 a.m.

There’s no word on the victim’s condition.

Lewis said a forthcoming news release should shed more light on the incident.

