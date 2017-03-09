Man on trial for wife’s shooting in Jacksonville says it was accident

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)–A man accused of shooting his estranged wife outside a Jacksonville Olive Garden appeared before an Onslow Superior Court judge Thursday.

George Evans took the stand to explain his relationship with his estranged wife, Audry Graham, calling it tumultuous.

Evans is accused of shooting his wife five times outside of an Olive Garden on Western Boulevard in 2014.

Thursday, the state introduced the 63-year old’s prior record of an armed robbery that took place in 1977.

Evans is charged with two counts of domestic violence protective order violation, attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon, intent to kill and inflict serious injury and felon in possession of a firearm.

The state rested during Thursday’s trial. Soon after, Evans took the stand and testified about his tumultuous relationship with his wife.

He says the night where he shot Graham while she was in her car after work was a series of misunderstandings. Evans says the gun accidentally went off into the car.

Testimony from a clinical psychologist included Evan’s mental state. He is described as suffering from bipolar disorder and opioid abuse disorder, which the defense says played into the events of that night.