Hurricane Matthew victims apply for FEMA mitigation grant

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Those who lost their homes to Hurricane Matthew had the chance to continue their recovery today.

North Carolina Emergency Management is helping gather applications and signing residents up for FEMA mitigation.

This is the first step in what can be up to an 18 month process depending on the case.

The application allows Hurricane Matthew victims to apply for the level of assistance they need.

Those helping victims apply for aid say these victims deserve the recovery assistance.

Deborah Cooley-Godwin is the project manager with N.C. Emergency management.

Cooley-Godwin said there is been a process for people asking for help and they deserve any help they can get.

“A lot of compassion is necessary because just imagine not only are you losing a place to live but you have nothing,” said Cooley-Godwin. “Everything has been taking from you.”

If you would like to sign up for FEMA mitigation you still can. Applications are due to FEMA by the 31st of March.