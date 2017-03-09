Hitting the Hay The APP Way

Sleep apps or trackers have become a popular craze when it comes hitting the hay.

However, a new study finds they may not be beneficial for all.

The accuracy of these may be skewed when tracking your overall sleep.

Laying around or sitting with it on can throw off the results.

Additionally, professionals in our area say individuals can become too focused on the band and not so much on the quality of sleep.

Dr. John Gibbs, Medical Director of the Vidant Medical Sleep Center told a story of a recent patient saying,

“this particular person they, were becoming fixated on the band, instead of getting fixated on a proper amount of sleep.” “And really when we think about sleep, and the best way to get a good night sleep, is to do what we did before we had all these devices.” He said.

Dr. Gibbs also says that ‘sleep hygiene’ can play a part in your quality of sleep. Sleep hygiene is a term describing what people do in their beds besides sleeping. That includes activities like reading, watching TV, or browsing the internet.

He ended by saying we should only use the bed for sleeping.