First Alert Forecast: Warm through Friday, winter-like weather this weekend

SUMMARY: High pressure system keeps us quiet through Friday. A series of disturbances could bring much colder temperatures and a chance of precipitation this weekend. “First Alert Weather Day” is in effect Sunday. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are mostly clear with temps in the 30’s and 40’s inland and 50s along the coast with light winds.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be sunny with highs in the 70’s. Winds should stay light for the most part, out of the southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: A quiet night sets up tonight with clear skies and light winds. Temperatures are not as cool as last night.

FRIDAY: Another spring-like day to end the week with highs in the lower 70s and partly cloudy skies. May be breezy from time to time.

WEEKEND: Warm, quiet weather continues Friday. Colder air arrives Saturday, and a slight chance of winter mix arrives Saturday night into the first part of the day on Sunday. A “First Alert Weather Day” will be in effect. It is too early to speculate on totals/location. The forecast details will depend on the track of a storm system off the southeast US coast. We will continue to update this article as well as our social media pages as more information becomes available through the day.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

