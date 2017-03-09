Fake news? Senate leader alters headlines about governor

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The news was real, but the headlines weren’t.

The News & Observer of Raleigh (http://bit.ly/2n4DMky) reports that the office of Republican North Carolina Senate leader Phil Berger altered headlines from state newspapers and broadcasters on the senator’s official Facebook page.

Pointedly critical of Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, the headlines were posted on the page above links to the news outlets’ original, unaltered stories.

The News & Observer quotes Facebook spokesman Andy Stone as saying the practice violates Facebook’s usage policy.

Berger spokeswoman Amy Auth issued a statement Thursday criticizing Facebook for how it interpreted the policy. But she didn’t explain why the staff had changed the headlines.

News & Observer executive editor John Drescher has sent a letter to Berger’s office asking the staff to stop the practice.