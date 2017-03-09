Deputies: 2 in Pitt County arrested with 25 pounds of pot, 450 Xanax tablets

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office seized 25 pounds of marijuana, 450 Xanax tablets, three firearms and $13,833 as part of an investigation that ended Tuesday in the arrest of two 21-year-olds.

Luis Anthony Sanchez Ortiz of Winterville and Virginia Jane Adams of Greenville are both facing a slew of drug charges.

Deputies said the arrests were part of a three-month long investigation into the sale of marijuana and Xanax tablets, and they executed two search warrants to conclude the case.

Ortiz is being held in lieu of $1,000,000 bail and Adams is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s