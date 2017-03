AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) – Crews are battling several barn fires in Ayden.

It’s happening in the area of 187 West Littlefield Road.

Crews from Winterville, Grifton, and Ayden all responded to the scene to fight fires at the six barns; 5 of which are tobacco barns, the other a buck barn.

Crews say a vehicle was inside one of the barns.

Right now, the cause of the fires is unknown.

Stay with 9 On Your Side for more details as they become available.

