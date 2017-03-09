Carolina on his mind: James Taylor to perform at Merlefest

WILKESBORO, N.C. (AP) — Five-time Grammy winner James Taylor will perform at this year’s Merlefest, a four-day outdoor festival held annually at Wilkes Community College.

Officials said in a news release that Taylor will perform April 28 as part of the Transatlantic Sessions Tour. The sessions are a series of musical productions that bring Irish and Scottish artists together with American roots artists.

Merlefest spokesman Steve Johnson says this will be the first time a Transatlantic session has taken place outside the U.K. The live concerts are primarily recorded in Scotland and broadcast on public television in the U.K. and the U.S.

MerleFest was founded in 1988 in memory of guitarist Merle Watson, the son of Doc Watson, the late American music legend.

Taylor was born in Massachusetts and grew up in Chapel Hill.