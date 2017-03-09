Caller admits to killing mom in 911 recording in Zebulon beheading

Oliver Funes Machada
This undated photo provided by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office shows Oliver Funes Machada. A federal official says the 18-year-old man accused of decapitating his mother was in the country illegally. The suspect was charged with first-degree murder Monday, March 6, 2017, after authorities say he called 911 to say he had killed his mother. He is being transferred to Central Prison in Raleigh, and his next court appearance is scheduled for March 14. (Tanya Creech/Franklin County Sheriff's Office via AP)

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — Franklin County authorities have released redacted 911 calls associated with the beheading of a woman at a Zebulon home Monday afternoon.


In the 16-minute recording, the caller admits to killing his mother.

911: What did you say happened, sir?

Caller: I killed somebody

911: OK, what’s your name?

Caller: Oliver

911: OK sir, why did you kill somebody?

Caller: Because I felt like it

911: You felt like it, OK. Who did you kill?

Caller: My mom.

911: Your mother?

Caller: Yes.

Oliver Mauricio Funes-Machado, 18, is accused of cutting Yesenia Funes Beatriz Machada’s head off inside a home on Morgan Drive.

Later in the recording, the caller said he killed his mother with a knife and that he did it because she made him mad and then reiterated that he did it “because I felt like it.”

Children can be heard crying in the background of the recording but the caller said he would not kill the kids.

The 911 operator asked the caller what he did with the knife.

“It’s in her mouth,” he said.

The dispatcher then asked how many times he stabbed his mother.

“Like, eight times,” he said.

“Oh mercy. OK,” the operator replied.

The first deputy on scene “observed a male exit the house carrying a knife in one hand and a severed human head in the other,” according to an affidavit.

During a protective sweep, deputies found “a decapitated body on the floor between the kitchen and the living room and two small children inside,” the affidavit stated.

Deputies waited for the warrant to be issued before further searching the home. When they did, they found bloody shoe prints, a “large kitchen knife with apparent blood,” and bloody clothing in a laundry hamper, including sweatpants, a T-shirt and a onesie, according to a search warrant return filed at the county courthouse.

