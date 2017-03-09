Barkley leads East Carolina to opening round win in American Tournament

By Published:

HARTFORD (WNCT) – Kentrell Barkley scored 26 points and hauled in 16 rebounds to lead 9th seed East Carolina to an 80-69 win over 8th seed Temple in the opening round of the 2017 American Athletic Conference tournament.

The win moves East Carolina into the quarterfinals tomorrow where the Pirates will take on top seed SMU at noon on ESPN 2.

For Barkley, it was his 9th double-double of the season. Elijah Hughes scored 17 points and Caleb White had 11 points in the victory.

The Pirates improve to 15-17 on the season

