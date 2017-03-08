Zebulon beheading case likely to hinge on mental health of accused, attorney says

Steve Sbraccia, WNCN Published:
Oliver Funes Machada
This undated photo provided by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office shows Oliver Funes Machada. A federal official says the 18-year-old man accused of decapitating his mother was in the country illegally. The suspect was charged with first-degree murder Monday, March 6, 2017, after authorities say he called 911 to say he had killed his mother. He is being transferred to Central Prison in Raleigh, and his next court appearance is scheduled for March 14. (Tanya Creech/Franklin County Sheriff's Office via AP)

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — The attorney of the 18-year-old accused of beheading his own mother near Zebulon this week said that his client’s mental health will be crucial to the criminal case.

His client, 18-year-old Oliver Funes-Machado, told a dispatcher he had killed his mother because he “felt like it,” according to a statement made by an investigator seeking a search warrant.

“It’s not necessarily an admission of guilt,” his attorney, Boyd Sturges, said. “It’s allegedly a statement that he did it. But certainly his mental state at the time will be highly relevant as to what the ultimate disposition what of the case is — if he’s found guilty or some other disposition.”

Funes-Machado remains in Central Prison, where he was transferred from the Franklin County Detention Complex. His attorney said the prison has better facilities to deal with his client’s issues and to evaluate his mental health.

“Quite frankly, in a situation like this, Central Prison has a better situation for my client than the local jail has to offer,” Sturges said.

Search warrants show that deputies found four medications labeled as being for the suspect on a bedroom dresser.

His lawyer said everyone involved in the case needs to know if Funes-Machado has mental health issues.

“As the DA and the sheriff have said clearly we are looking to see what his mental condition is going forward,” Sturges said.

He also said, “Clearly, this is an unusual case, and we’re going to have to look and see what role his mental condition at the time of the death is going to be.”

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s