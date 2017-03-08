Wood Ducks hold fan fest in preparation of opening day

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Down East Wood Ducks held their inaugural fan fest at Grainger Stadium in Kinston Wednesday, as their home opening approaches.

Since the Indians left Kinston in 2011, many people have been counting down the days before baseball returned.

For some, not even distance could keep them from cheering on the Wood Ducks.

“Our hometown of Swansboro where we live now, they’re excited about the possibility of coming back up here and watching some minor league baseball,” said Greg Clemmons who bought season tickets.

People attending fan fest were able to buy a 3-pack of tickets for the home opener, July 3rd game, and the home closer. In return, those people got the chance to swing the bat three times and try and hit a home run. If successful, their tickets would be free.

“I haven’t swung a baseball bat for about 4 years until last night. I thought the idea was great,” said Tyler Potter, who was one of those participating.

Potter didn’t buy the tickets for himself. He said he wanted to donate them to a Hurricane Matthew victim or a family in need.

He, like many Kinston natives, already love their new team, and the team’s name.

“There are a lot of wood ducks, and a lot of people who hunt wood ducks. A lot of duck hunters around here. So that’s kind of something everyone can relate to,” he said.

The team’s uniforms for the upcoming season were also unveiled to those in attendance

The Wood Ducks have their home opener on Monday April 10th.

