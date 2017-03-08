Winterville police seek help finding missing 14-year-old boy

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Winterville Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 14-year old boy.

Police said Wyatt Williams was last seen February 28 at the Handy Mart at 4328 Winterville Pkwy.

Williams is described as a 5-foot white male weighing 100 pounds with shaggy brown hair and blue eyes.

He was wearing a navy blue polo, black jeans and white Nike Air Force 1’s.

Police said he is known to frequent the areas of Greenville and Grifton.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winterville Police Department at 252-756-1105 or the Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.

