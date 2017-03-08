Warrant: Zebulon beheading suspect said he killed mom ‘because I felt like it’

CBS North Carolina
Oliver Funes Machada
This undated photo provided by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office shows Oliver Funes Machada. A federal official says the 18-year-old man accused of decapitating his mother was in the country illegally. The suspect was charged with first-degree murder Monday, March 6, 2017, after authorities say he called 911 to say he had killed his mother. He is being transferred to Central Prison in Raleigh, and his next court appearance is scheduled for March 14. (Tanya Creech/Franklin County Sheriff's Office via AP)

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Zebulon 18-year-old accused of beheading his mother Monday afternoon told dispatchers he had killed her “because I felt like it,” according to an investigator’s sworn statement.

The investigator made the statement as he sought a search warrant to go through the Morgan Drive home where the 35-year-old mother was killed.

Oliver Mauricio Funes-Machado also told a dispatcher that “he stabbed her ‘like 8 times’ and left the knife in her mouth,” according to the sworn statement by Det. A.R. Roberts of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office

Funes-Machado’s 4-year-old sister and 2-year-old brother were in the house, the statement says Machado told dispatchers.

The first deputy on scene “observed a male exit the house carrying a knife in one hand and a severed human head in the other,” the affidavit states.

During a protective sweep, deputies found  “a decapitated body on the floor between the kitchen and the living room and two small children inside,” according to the affidavit.

Deputies waited for the warrant to be issued before further searching the home. When they did, they found bloody shoeprints, a “large kitchen knife with apparent blood,” and bloody clothing in a laundry hamper, including sweatpants, a t-shirt and a onesie, according to a search warrant return filed at the county courthouse.

They also seized medication labeled as being for Funes-Machado. In court, officials said that medication was used to treat psychosis and schizophrenia.

