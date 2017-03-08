TSA stops Raleigh-Durham passenger with 2 loaded guns

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — The Transportation Security Administration says its officers stopped a passenger from bringing two loaded handguns on board a plane.

A statement from TSA said its officers detected both the guns and ammunition as the traveler was passing through the TSA Precheck Checkpoint just after 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

TSA spokesman Mike England said the staff at the checkpoint X-ray machines detected the firearms as they passed along the conveyor belt inside the traveler’s carry-on bags. Officers then contacted the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority Police Department.

The unidentified man was questioned by police and issued a citation.

As of Tuesday, TSA officers have caught nine firearms at RDU in 2017. Last year, it found 54 firearms.