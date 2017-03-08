The Latest: More debate on expanded immigration measure

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Latest on a measure designed to punish North Carolina local governments that have “sanctuary” policies (all times local):

3:05 p.m.

Proposed legislation designed to penalize local governments that restrict enforcement of federal immigration laws has been expanded to withhold more tax dollars and let citizens file formal complaints.

A House judiciary committee discussed the updated legislation Tuesday, but didn’t vote.

It gives instructions on how the attorney general would investigate “sanctuary” claims. A determination that a municipality or county is following a policy would mean tax revenues from several sources pots would be withheld.

Several members of the public again spoke against the bill. Many worried about a provision designed to make it harder for people illegally in the United States to get bond before a criminal trial.

Chris Storie of Caldwell County says she supports the bill, citing the death of her brother in a car accident. She says the accident suspect was in the country unlawfully and is now a fugitive.

__

1:20 a.m.

North Carolina House members are taking a second look at legislation that would withhold some tax dollars from local governments if they are directing police to ignore the immigration status of suspects and others when performing their duties.

A House judiciary committee scheduled more debate Tuesday and a possible vote on a measure filed by several Republicans. It’s designed to provide penalties to a 2015 state law prohibiting what are known as “sanctuary” policies. Groups representing cities and counties say they don’t know of any locality that has such a policy.

The committee two weeks ago reviewed the bill and took public comments from several opponents on the measure, which also would make it harder for people illegally in the United States to get bond before a criminal trial.