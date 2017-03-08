Suspicious package closes off portion of Greenville business

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A suspicious package is under investigation at a Greenville business.

It’s happening at the A Wireless corporate offices on East Arlington Boulevard. Greenville Police have closed off part of the business.

The department’s spokeswoman Kristen Hunter said GPD got the call just before 1 p.m.

An ECU bomb dog didn’t alert to anything explosive, but an SBI bomb team is on the way to dispose of the package to be on the safe side. They’re expected in a couple hours.

9 On Your Side has a crew on the scene and will have more details as they become available.