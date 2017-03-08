Schools in Pitt, Onslow counties practice safety skills during tornado drill

PACTOLUS, N.C. (WNCT) – Schools and businesses across North Carolina practiced their safety skills Wednesday morning during the state’s annual tornado drill.

“This is severe weather preparedness week and with that, we want to do our part to help educate our community,” said Allen Everette, director of Pitt County Emergency Management.

For Juan David Castillo, the principal at Pactolus Elementary School, the safety of his students in any weather is a top priority.

“Weather can be unpredictable now as the weather is getting warmer,” said Castillo. “If we take it seriously our kids will take it seriously. This is a life lesson for all of our kids. We need to make sure that once they leave this building, they have some strategies to take home. If they’re in their own home: what to do. Take cover. Take shelter.”

Many know what to do to stay safe during a tornado at home: get into an interior room away from any doors or windows. But what happens when you’re at work or in a public place like a mall? Would you know what to do to get to safety quickly? The Pitt County Emergency Management Office is taking Wednesday’s tornado drill a step further.

“We have information cards that we’re sharing with the community to provide tornado tips for all of our citizens,” said Everette. “The hope is the cards will serve as a reminder that it’s important to be prepared. So by giving those cards out, it serves as that visual reminder.”

Students in Onslow County also got in on the action.

First- and second-graders at Blue Creek Elementary practiced preparing for severe weather.

Students quietly lined the hallway floor and got in a standard tornado safety position with hands covering the back of the neck and head against the wall.

“We do teach them about severe weather and why they should respond appropriately,” said Mandi Gillis, Blue Creek Elementary assistant principal, “as well as why it is important, for example, to get in the hallways or in a secure location and away from those windows because of what’s occurring outside.”

“My plan is to hide in the hallway, get a flashlight, get a blanket and our pillows and shut our bedroom doors just in case it breaks glass in our windows,” said first-grader Abigal Cross.

For many students, the exercise was the first time they’ve practiced a tornado drill.

For much more on how to prepare for severe weather, click here.