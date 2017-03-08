Roanoke Rapids man arrested in early morning armed robbery

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCT) – A Roanoke Rapids man is facing a number of charges after an early morning armed robbery.

Officers responded Wednesday around 1 a.m. to the New Dixie Mart on Julian Allsbrook Highway about the incident. On arrival, store employees told them that a black male with dreds and wearing a black hoodie came into the store, displayed a gun, and demanded money from them. After they complied with his demands, the suspect fled the scene on foot across Julian Allsbrook Highway. Other officers responding to the report spotted the suspect near Chockoyotte Park, where he was taken into custody.

19-year-old Kristopher Mykal Brooks was arrested and charged with armed robbery, possession of a firearm by felon, carrying a concealed weapon, larceny and served an outstanding order for arrest for probation violation. He was placed on a $100,000 bond for the robbery and a $5,000 cash bond for the probation violation.

The Roanoke Rapids Police Department said in a news release that the Weldon Police Department also had an armed robbery at approximately 11 p.m. of the New Dixie on Julian Allsbrook Highway that may involve Brooks.

The ATF has been contacted to assist in the investigation.