Pirates get set for American Athletic Conference tournament matchup against Temple

By Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – Thursday’s meeting between Temple and ECU will be the third meeting of the season between the two teams. The Pirates and Owls split the two games in the regular season. Now, one team’s season will end Thursday afternoon in the American Athletic Conference Tournament.

“When you’ve already beat a team, in the back of your mind you already kind of have that blue print down,” said Pirate senior Caleb White. “We have to be this good in these particular aspects and more.'”

This Owls team is no stranger to the post season. Temple won the American regular season title and advanced to the NCAA tournament last season. The experience factor favors Temple.

“It’s going to be a challenge,” said Pirate interim coach Mike “Those are guys that are very experienced. You got a lot of guys over there that are a part of NCAA Tournament teams and the league champions last year. It’s saying a lot about them, they’ve been through this experience, they are very seasoned and our guys have to grow up and grow up quickly in terms of how to compete for conference tournament wins.”

It’s called “March Madness” for a reason. The Pirates hope to generate some madness in that first game at 3:30 on Thursday.

 

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s