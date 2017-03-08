Pirates get set for American Athletic Conference tournament matchup against Temple

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – Thursday’s meeting between Temple and ECU will be the third meeting of the season between the two teams. The Pirates and Owls split the two games in the regular season. Now, one team’s season will end Thursday afternoon in the American Athletic Conference Tournament.

“When you’ve already beat a team, in the back of your mind you already kind of have that blue print down,” said Pirate senior Caleb White. “We have to be this good in these particular aspects and more.'”

This Owls team is no stranger to the post season. Temple won the American regular season title and advanced to the NCAA tournament last season. The experience factor favors Temple.

“It’s going to be a challenge,” said Pirate interim coach Mike “Those are guys that are very experienced. You got a lot of guys over there that are a part of NCAA Tournament teams and the league champions last year. It’s saying a lot about them, they’ve been through this experience, they are very seasoned and our guys have to grow up and grow up quickly in terms of how to compete for conference tournament wins.”

It’s called “March Madness” for a reason. The Pirates hope to generate some madness in that first game at 3:30 on Thursday.