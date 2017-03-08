Panel considering shifting North Carolina judicial appointments

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — There are more attempts afoot in the North Carolina General Assembly to change how judges are chosen.

A House judiciary panel scheduled debate Wednesday on three measures, two of which would remove the governor’s authority to appoint some judges and give it to the legislature. The bills would address vacancies for District Court judge and special Superior Court judgeships.

The measures are the latest efforts by the Republican-controlled legislature to reduce the governor’s powers, particularly those of new Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.

A third bill slated for debate Wednesday would reduce the number of Court of Appeals judges from 15 to 12.

Republicans already are nearing final passage this year of another bill that would make elections for District Court and Superior Court judgeships officially partisan races again.