APEX, N.C. (WNCN) – The pilot of a small aircraft died when his plane crashed near a small airfield in Apex Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

A Pitts S2E aircraft crashed near the Cox Field Airport in Apex, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The plane is believed to have clipped trees as it attempted to land.

The pilot was injured during the crash and later died.

The FAA is investigating the incident while the National Transportation Safety Board take the lead in that investigation.

