Officials hold hazard mitigation grant meetings in Pitt County

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Hurricane Matthew recovery efforts continue in Pitt County.

If your home was damaged and you want to be considered for a buy out, elevation, or reconstruction, you’ll need to go through an application in-take process.

Representatives from the NC Emergency Management Office will be available Wednesday and Thursday at the Pitt County Government Center and the Harvey Building in Grifton. Hours of operation will be 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Be sure to bring your homeowner’s insurance information, including policy number; FEMA registration number, along with any information you received from FEMA or your insurance company on the amount of damage to your home; and an elevation certificate, if available.