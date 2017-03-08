NC senators subpoena another Cabinet member for questions

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Senate Republicans are moving ahead with the confirmation process of North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s Cabinet members by issuing another subpoena to another department head to answer questions.

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted Tuesday along party lines to compel Department of Public Safety Secretary Erik Hooks to appear March 15. GOP leaders subpoenaed military and veterans’ affairs Secretary Larry Hall before another committee last week after he didn’t show up previously. The full Senate unanimously confirmed Hall Monday night.

Cooper has sued legislative leaders to overturn the confirmation mandate law approved in December. Attorneys for both sides were in court Tuesday over whether the law or Cooper’s lawsuit should be thrown out. Cooper’s office has told Senate Republicans he wants Cabinet members subpoenaed while his lawsuit is pending.