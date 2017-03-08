Man faces charges for indecent liberties with a minor

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A Goldsboro man faces multiple charges for having sex with a minor.

The Greenville Police Department identified the suspect as James Watters. While jail records list a Goldsboro residence, Greenville Police say the assault occurred in Greenville.

GPD says it began an investigation into the allegations in late 2016. Investigators say the charges stem from crimes over a three to four-year period.

Watters was taken to the Pitt County Detention Center and given a $350,000 bond.