Onslow County shooting victim dies

MIDWAY PARK, N.C. (WNCT) – The Medical Examiner’s office has confirmed Joshua Lindauer, a man who was shot in Midway Park Monday afternoon, has died.

Shawn Donnell Sturdivant, 49, was charged with shooting Lindauer after they had an argument, deputies said.

Lindauer was transported to Onslow Memorial Hospital and later airlifted to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound to the head, deputies said.

The Sheriff’s Office said the shooting took place at 115 March Lane around 4:05 p.m.

Sturdivant was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sturdivant is being held at the Onslow County Detention Center in lieu of $150,000 bail, and he has a first appearance in Onslow County District Court on Tuesday.

