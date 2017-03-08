Make it 10 in a row; Pirates out-slug Charleston 15-12

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. – Spencer Brickhouse hit a pair of home runs, while Turner Brown (grand slam) and Travis Watkins (3-run HR) each added long balls as No. 8 East Carolina completed the midweek series sweep over College of Charleston, 15-12, Wednesday afternoon at Patriots Park. With the win the Pirates improve to 10-3 on the season and extended their win streak to 10 games, while the Cougars fall to 7-6 on the season.

West Covington (1-0) picked up his first win as a Pirate tossing two-thirds of an inning allowing a hit and walk out of the bullpen. Matt Bridges registered his first save of the season working four scoreless frames where he allowed two hits and struck out four. Starter Evan Voliva lasted just two-thirds of an inning surrendering three runs (two earned) on four hits with a walk and two strikeouts. Jacob Wolfe (0.1 IP, 5 Rs), Joe Ingle (2.0 IP, 3 Rs) and Davis Kirkpatrick (1.1 IP, 1 R) also worked out of the bullpen.

Austin George (0-1) took the loss giving up three runs (all earned) on three hits in two-thirds of an inning. Starter Carter Love was tagged for six runs (all earned) on six hits with a walk and one strikeout in two innings. The Cougars used four others in relief in Jakob Frishmuth (3.0 IP, 4 Rs), Will Detwiler (0.1 IP, 1 R), Justin Baker (1.0 IP, 0 Rs) and Nathan Ocker (2.0 IP, 1 R).

ECU pounded out a season-high 17 hits getting multiple base knocks from Luke Bolka (2), Brickhouse (3), Brown (2), Bryant Packard (2) and Charlie Yorgen (3), while Brickhouse (3), Brown (4) and Packard (2) had multiple RBI.

CofC recorded 14 hits getting a team-high three from Luke Manzo and Joey Mundy, while Bradley Dixon and Erven Roper added two each. Mundy drove in four runs for the Cougars and Dixon chipped in with a pair.

How It Happened:

Trailing 12-7 heading to the sixth inning, ECU scored seven runs taking its first lead of the contest at 14-12. T.J. Riles led off with a walk, moved to second on Dusty Baker’s single and landed on third on Yorgen’s walk. After George entered the game for CofC, Brown slapped a 1-0 offering over the right field wall clearing the bases and pulling the Pirates within one, 12-11.

The inning continued when Brickhouse his the first of his two homers of the day sending a two-run shot to right field plating Bolka, who singled earlier, in front of him for a 13-12 advantage. Tyler Edwards kept the momentum going with a pinch-hit double to left field and after he was lifted for Wes Phillips as a pinch-runner, Riles followed with a single back up the middle scoring Phillips and giving ECU a two-run lead, 14-12.

ECU would add another run in the top of the eighth on Brickhouse’s solo shot to right-center capping the scoring at 15-12.

Watkins’ three-run homer in the top of the first staked the Pirates to an early 3-0 lead. Yogen and Brown laced consecutive singles before Watkins deposited a 1-1 offering from Love over the left field wall for his second home run of the season.

CofC tied the game at thee-all in the bottom half of the first frame. Manzo and Roper singled to get things going, which was followed by an RBI single Logan McRae pushing across Manzo and putting runners on the corners. A passed ball allowed Roper to score and moved McRae to second before Mundy doubled off the left field wall plating McRae.

The Cougars extended its lead to 8-3 scoring five runs in the bottom of the second on three hits and a Pirate error. Danny Wondrack and Tommy Richter had RBI walks while Mundy drove in a pair on a double.

ECU responded with four in the top half of the third pulling within one, 8-7. Tyler had an RBI single and Packard registered his first career multi-RBI game with a pair on his single through the right side

But in the bottom of the stanza, CofC scored three runs and added another in the bottom of the fifth for a 12-7 lead.

Up Next:

ECU will return home when this weekend welcoming Charlotte for a three-game series at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium. The weekend series has been revised due to the forecast of inclement weather moving into the area early Sunday. First pitch on Friday is scheduled for 4 p.m. (ET), while Saturday will be a doubleheader starting at 12 Noon with the final following 45 minutes later.

Tickets for Saturday are valid for admission to both games of the doubleheader. Individuals who purchased tickets for Sunday’s game can also use their ticket for any other home game this season, except for the NC State and North Carolina contests.