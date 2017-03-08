First Alert Forecast: Clouds and rain this morning but sun and warmth this afternoon

SUMMARY: Approaching cold front will bring a chance of showers and perhaps a thunderstorm. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies mostly cloudy with showers. Temperatures are in the 60s and winds are out of the southwest at 10 to 20 mph. A statewide tornado drill happens at 9:30 this morning.

THIS AFTERNOON: Gradually clearing skies during the afternoon. Highs near 70, with falling temperatures during the late afternoon. Winds are breezy, out of the west at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Skies are clear overnight and temperatures are much cooler, in the lower to mid 40s inland and upper 40s along the coast.

LATE WEEK: Temperatures are in the 70s with partly to mostly sunny skies.



TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 62 ° F precip: 70% 63 ° F precip: 70% 62 ° F precip: 40% 61 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 0% 69 ° F precip: 0% 69 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 45 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 43 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 0% 68 ° F precip: 0% 70 ° F precip: 0% 72 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 72 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 0% 59 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 54 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast