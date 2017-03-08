First Alert Forecast: Clouds and rain this morning but sun and warmth this afternoon

SUMMARY: Approaching cold front will bring a chance of showers and perhaps a thunderstorm. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies mostly cloudy with showers. Temperatures are in the 60s and winds are out of the southwest at 10 to 20 mph. A statewide tornado drill happens at 9:30 this morning.

THIS AFTERNOON: Gradually clearing skies during the afternoon. Highs near 70, with falling temperatures during the late afternoon. Winds are breezy, out of the west at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Skies are clear overnight and temperatures are much cooler, in the lower to mid 40s inland and upper 40s along the coast.

LATE WEEK: Temperatures are in the 70s with partly to mostly sunny skies.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

7am
Wed
62° F
precip:
70%
8am
Wed
63° F
precip:
70%
9am
Wed
62° F
precip:
40%
10am
Wed
61° F
precip:
0%
11am
Wed
61° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Wed
62° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Wed
64° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Wed
67° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Wed
69° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Wed
69° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Wed
67° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Wed
64° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Wed
58° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Wed
55° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Wed
53° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Wed
51° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Wed
50° F
precip:
0%
12am
Thu
48° F
precip:
0%
1am
Thu
47° F
precip:
0%
2am
Thu
46° F
precip:
0%
3am
Thu
45° F
precip:
0%
4am
Thu
44° F
precip:
0%
5am
Thu
44° F
precip:
0%
6am
Thu
43° F
precip:
0%
7am
Thu
44° F
precip:
0%
8am
Thu
48° F
precip:
0%
9am
Thu
57° F
precip:
0%
10am
Thu
64° F
precip:
0%
11am
Thu
68° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Thu
70° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Thu
72° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Thu
74° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Thu
74° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Thu
74° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Thu
72° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Thu
67° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Thu
62° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Thu
59° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Thu
57° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Thu
55° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Thu
54° F
precip:
0%
12am
Fri
52° F
precip:
0%
1am
Fri
52° F
precip:
0%
2am
Fri
51° F
precip:
0%
3am
Fri
51° F
precip:
0%
4am
Fri
51° F
precip:
0%
