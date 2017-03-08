Elmhurst Elementary breaks ground on multipurpose room

WNCT Staff Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Pitt County’s Elmhurst Elementary School broke ground on a new multipurpose room on Wednesday.

The 6,000 square foot building will house a new gym, storage space, restroom facilities, and additional rooms.

Elmhurst Elementary School principal Colleen Burt said the addition is essential for the students, “This is a long time coming. Four years we’ve spent trying to get a gym for our school. So for us, this is the best day, other than the ribbon cutting ceremony when the gym is done.”

Currently, students have to do gym outside or in an empty room because there isn’t a designated area.

This multipurpose room is expected to be completed for the 2017 to 2018 school year.

