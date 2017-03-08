Down East Wood Ducks unveil uniforms, mascot design

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Down East Wood Ducks unveiled three team uniforms, an initial sketch of their mascot costume and a new Woodies logo at their FanFest Wednesday afternoon. The costume is currently in production and is expected to be ready before Opening Day.

“This is the culmination of a lot of hard work by dedicated and creative people to help bring the Wood Ducks brand to life via our on-field uniforms, said Wood Ducks President, Joe Januszewski. “We cannot wait to see our team on the field here in Kinston for the home opener, April 10th.”

The Wood Ducks broke down the new uniforms in a news release:

The home uniform is a white top and white pants combination with black and orange piping. The jersey front features a black “Woodies” script outlined in green with a green number outlined in black on the right lower torso. The back of the jersey uses black lettering for the player’s name and the green number outlined in black. A North Carolina state patch reading “Kinston” in stylized text adorns the right sleeve. A black cap with the duck head logo and an orange button will complete the home uniforms. The home uniforms will be worn with black socks and a black belt. The road uniforms combine a green jersey with grey pants; orange piping ties the jersey and pants together. The jersey front features an orange “Wood Ducks” script outlined in white and an orange number on the right lower torso. The back of the road jersey uses white lettering for the player’s name and a larger orange number outlined in white. The North Carolina patch with the word “Kinston” is again found on the right sleeve. A black cap featuring a new “Woodies” log-bat mark and green button will complete the road uniforms. The road uniforms will be worn with orange socks and a green belt. An alternate uniform, to be worn on most Mondays and on various dates throughout the year, feature a duck hunting camo pattern on the jersey paired with the home pants. A white “Wood Ducks” text is displayed on the front of the jerseys with a white number on the right lower torso. The back of the jersey uses white lettering for the player’s name as well as the number. A tan cap with the duck torso logo and a green button will complete the alternate uniforms. The alternate uniform will be worn with black socks and a black belt.