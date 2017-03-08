Down East Wood Ducks host Fan Fest

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT)- It’s almost spring and that means one thing: baseball season.

The Down East Wood Ducks want to get everyone ballpark ready with Wednesday’s Fan Fest.

The team will unveil three team uniforms as well as a new logo and merchandise.

There will also be a “Swing for your Seats” promotion. Fans who purchase the 3 Game Pack during Fan Fest will get 3 swings to try and hit a home run. If successful, their purchase of the 3 Game Pack will be free!

You’ll also be able to purchase food from a food truck and $1 beer/Pepsi.

Fan Fest starts at 4:00 p.m. at Grainger Stadium. Individual tickets go on sale prior to the event at 10:00 a.m.