Coast Guard holds decommissioning ceremony for cutters Cushing, Nantucket

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) – In Carteret County, the Coast Guard held a joint decommissioning ceremony Wednesday for Cutters Cushing and Nantucket.

Those are 110-foot island class cutters home-ported in Atlantic Beach. Their crews conducted missions including maritime homeland security, migrant interdiction, fisheries enforcement and search and rescue.

The decommissioning to honor past and present crews of Coast Guard Cutters Cushing and Nantucket took place at Sector Field Office Fort Macon at 1 p.m.

We’ll have more from the ceremony coming up on 9 On Your Side starting at 5.