Coast Guard holds decommissioning ceremony for cutters Cushing, Nantucket

By Published: Updated:

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) – In Carteret County, the Coast Guard held a joint decommissioning ceremony Wednesday for Cutters Cushing and Nantucket.

Those are 110-foot island class cutters home-ported in Atlantic Beach. Their crews conducted missions including maritime homeland security, migrant interdiction, fisheries enforcement and search and rescue.

The decommissioning to honor past and present crews of Coast Guard Cutters Cushing and Nantucket took place at Sector Field Office Fort Macon at 1 p.m.

We’ll have more from the ceremony coming up on 9 On Your Side starting at 5.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s