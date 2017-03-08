UPDATE: 911 services restored for AT&T customers nationwide

HOUSTON, TEXAS (AP) – Various law enforcement and government agencies in Texas and other states around the U.S. reported that AT&T customers were unable to call 911 from their cellphones Wednesday evening. According to North Carolina’s 911 director, the issue affected AT&T users across the state.

The company issued a statement on Twitter around 10:30 saying the issue had been resolved.

In Texas, agencies in Corpus Christi, Fort Worth and other cities provided alternate numbers for people to call if they have an emergency.

Agencies in Florida, Tennessee and Washington, D.C, also sent out tweets saying they’ve been affected by the outage and are providing different numbers to call.

