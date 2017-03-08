“A Day Without Women” to be observed at Greenville event

Greenville, N.C. (WNCT) – Wednesday is International Women’s Day and organizers of the women’s march are putting together events across the country.

The event is called “A Day Without Women” and, locally, it will be observed in Greenville later in the day at the Nu Look Business center at noon.

Organizers from 101.9 Kiss FM, a radio station in New Bern, coordinated the event and believe that having the event is essential to the community

The event is similar to the ‘Day Without Immigrants’ and 9 On Your Side spoke with radio host and event organizer Clarke Jones about what repercussions may come with skipping work that was observed in the other event

“You want an employer that understands you, that you deserve certain rights, as a human being and as a woman,” she said. “You don’t want to be discriminated against. You want your basic needs. I feel anyone who fires you for sticking up for what you deserve, you wouldn’t want to work for them. I personally wouldn’t want that.”

According to the women’s march organizers, people participating in the event will take a day off from work paid or unpaid, avoid shopping, and wear red to show awareness.