Wolfpack bows out of ACC Tournament with 75-61 loss to Clemson in first round

NEW YORK (AP) – Jaron Blossomgame and Shelton Mitchell each scored 22 points as Clemson easily handled North Carolina State 75-61 Tuesday in the first Atlantic Coast Conference tournament game at the Barclays Center.

No. 12 seed Clemson (17-14) moves on to play fifth-seeded Duke on Wednesday at Barclays.

The loss puts an end to a lost season for N.C. State (15-17), seeded 13th. Coach Mark Gottfried was notified three weeks ago that he would not be back next season. In six seasons with the Wolfpack, he finishes with a record of 123-86 at N.C. State. The Wolfpack lost 11 of 12 down the stretch and did it with a potential lottery pick in ACC freshman of the year Dennis Smith Jr.

In what could be his final game at N.C. State, Smith didn’t score until he hit a jumper with 43 seconds left in the first half. He finished with a season-low seven points, on 3-for-12 shooting, with four turnovers.

