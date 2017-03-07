Stop signs erected at dangerous Snow Hill intersection

WNCT Staff Published:

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) – There are some new stop signs in Snow Hill.

The Snow Hill Police Department said in a facebook post Tuesday that the yield signs at the intersection of Hwy 58 and SE Second St by the Speedway have now been replaced with STOP signs.

It’s all because there have been 12 crashes there over a 24 month period, according to the police department. The agency went on the add it made the request for the change. Please be mindful of this change. It will be enforced by our officers.

Drivers should make sure they’re aware of the change since it will be enforced by Snow Hill Police.

 

