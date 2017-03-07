Push for plastic bag ban continues

Greenville, NC (WNCT) – The fight over plastic bags continues on.

Some say there are still too many littered across the east and that local leaders need to re-visit banning them.

The first day of spring is right around the corner, yet the east has already seen its fair share of warm weather.

When you’re out and about soaking up the sun, you may see plastic bags floating around area parks and waterways.

It’s a concern for many who want to see the community cleaned up.

Last year, we told you Greenville City Council was considering banning plastic bags.

They tabled the resolution saying the city should instead enhance the recycling program and pay particular attention to the concern over plastic bags.

However, local activists say the single-use plastic bags still pose a very real threat to our area.

Heather Deck, better known as the “Pamlico-Tar River Keeper” weighed in on the issue stating,

“and again we have to realize every storm drain in the city of Greenville, every storm is eventually going to stream into the river, and so if we have any trash that is on the land there, it’s going to make its way down to the river, we the Greenville Tarboro, rocky mount citizens we get our drinking water from the Tarboro river.”

Deck also suggests when faced with the option of paper or plastic to purchase reusable bags and continue using them on every trip to the store.