Proposed healthcare replacement could affect Medicaid

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – House republicans released more details about their new healthcare bill today.

The proposed “American Health Care Act” would replace Obamacare.

Some of the most noticeable changes include eliminating mandates and most taxes.

They’re replaced with expansion of health savings accounts and refundable tax credits for low and middle income Americans.

The proposal would also keep protection for those with pre-existing conditions, dependent coverage until age 26 and waits until 2020 to roll back Obamacare’s Medicaid expansion.

It’s the possibility of those Medicaid changes that have some elderly people concerned.

“They talk about cutting it? That would be a disaster because what would happen to the seniors in the lower income families,” said Pitt County resident Carolyn James.

James said she’s worked for state Medicaid before and has seen what can happen when people don’t get the assistance they need.

“I saw a lot of people who had chronic illnesses and they couldn’t get to the doctor. They couldn’t get treatment or medicine. It would be a disaster if they were to decrease it”

Allie Hardy is a Pitt County senior as well and sais she agrees with James.

“A lot of the elderly people would not be sort of supported, and that would be a real down fall,” said Hardy.

James says protecting our senior citizens is of utmost importance.

“As you get older you get more illnesses and have to go the doctor more frequently.”

Both women say the pressure’s on lawmakers to think of everyone

James said, “They have the money, so they can go to any doctor that they want to at any time that they want to. But seniors and people in low income don’t have that luxury.”

“Consider the elderly people because those people have a very small amount of money coming in,” said Hardly.

Republicans who support the bill say their solution would make Medicaid more affordable.

They say it would loosen rules Obamacare has on individual health plans as well as scale back insurance subsidies.

Democrats who oppose the bill say policy holders may find low-premium plans, but could be prone to higher deductibles and co-payments 2020.