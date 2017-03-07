Plans underway for first dog park in Onslow County

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT)–Parents of fur babies in Onslow County may soon have a place to let their four-legged friends run free.

Swansboro is working to add the first dog park in the county. The one-acre fenced-in park would be located at the town’s Municipal Park. It’s an idea that’s been in the works for the last several years.

The plan includes two separate areas, one an open play area and the other an agility and training area for smaller pups.

“It affords an opportunity for people who live in apartments or downtown areas who don’t have that land fenced in with their homes to come out and allow the same opportunity for their pets to get exercise,” Brittany Shipp, Swansboro Parks and Recreation Director, said.

The town will have to modify its current leash law to accommodate the park.

“So many people now feel their pets are just as much a part of their family as their children are,” Shipp said. “So when you come out to the park to play, you don’t have to leave the fur baby at home. You can bring them out with you.”

No time frame for completion is currently set. A community meeting will be held to get more input from residents in the future.