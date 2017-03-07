Photo captures memorable moment between girls, officers at Kinston Bojangles’

WNCT Staff Published:

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Two police officers made the night of two little girls in an area Bojangles’.

‎La’Kiya Quinerly posted about the encounter on Facebook Saturday night just after 9.

In the post, she wrote the two officers spoke to her daughters as they were on their way into the restaurant. The officers then proceeded to pick up their order and sit down. At that time, Quinerly had to grab the fresh food she and her daughters were waiting on. When she returned, she found her daughters had made their way over to the officers and struck up a conversation with them.

She said, the officers “made my daughter’s night as they asked every question that comes to their mind.!!!!!♡♡♡”

 

Related Posts

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s