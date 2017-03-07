NC Forest Service, other groups fight Tyrrell County forest fire

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:

COLUMBIA, N.C. (WNCT) – A number of organizations are fighting a forest fire in Tyrrell County, according to the Tyrrell County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said an NC Forest Service plane on patrol noticed a fire on Kilkenny Farms south of Columbia shortly after 11:00 a.m. Tuesday.

The fire has spread to the Pocosin Lakes Wildlife Refuge, and the NC Forest Service, US Fish and Wildlife Service and Tyrrell Fire Department are on the scene.

A plane and helicopter are also on scene, and the helicopter is conducting water drops on the fire, the Sheriff’s Office said.

 

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s