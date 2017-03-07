NC Forest Service, other groups fight Tyrrell County forest fire

COLUMBIA, N.C. (WNCT) – A number of organizations are fighting a forest fire in Tyrrell County, according to the Tyrrell County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said an NC Forest Service plane on patrol noticed a fire on Kilkenny Farms south of Columbia shortly after 11:00 a.m. Tuesday.

The fire has spread to the Pocosin Lakes Wildlife Refuge, and the NC Forest Service, US Fish and Wildlife Service and Tyrrell Fire Department are on the scene.

A plane and helicopter are also on scene, and the helicopter is conducting water drops on the fire, the Sheriff’s Office said.