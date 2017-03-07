Mycek named National Player of Week for East Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina redshirt junior catcher Alex Mycek has been named the Louisville Slugger/NFCA Division I National Player of the Week, according to an announcement by the association Tuesday.

The selection marks the first national weekly honor in program history.

Mycek produced an explosive display at the plate during the week, batting .769 (10-for-13) with 10 hits, seven runs scored, two doubles, six home runs (including a grand slam), 14 RBI, seven walks drawn, a 2.308 slugging percentage and an .850 on base mark in helping lead the Pirates to a 4-1 finish at the Louisville Slugger Invitational in Stockton, Calif. She reached base safely in all six contests and tallied home runs in four of the six games, including a pair of two-home run efforts against Portland State and Seton Hall in consecutive contests March 3.

“It is truly an honor to be selected as National Player of the Week,” Mycek said. “As a team, we brought a ton of energy and heart this weekend. I’m just glad I was able to contribute to our success. This is huge, not only for myself, but also for the future of our program.”

Mycek notched at least three RBI in four of the six games, including a five-RBI output versus Portland State March 3. She had a game to remember in the finale of the tournament against Seton Hall (March 5), recording two hits, two runs scored, three RBI and three walks drawn in ECU’s wild 15-14 walkoff victory. Mycek was also solid behind the plate defensively, committing just one error the entire week.

As of Tuesday, Mycek ranks first in the AAC in slugging percentage (1.064), on base percentage (.547), home runs (9) and total bases (50). On a national scale, she is fourth in home runs, ninth in home runs per game (0.45) and slugging percentage and 14th in RBI (22).

East Carolina returns to action Wednesday, hosting Youngstown State for a single non-conference contest at the ECU Softball Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.