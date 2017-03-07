Man arrested in Onslow County shooting

MIDWAY PARK, N.C. (WNCT) – The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man they said shot another man in Midway Park Monday afternoon.

The Sheriff’s Office said the shooting took place at 115 March Lane around 4:05 p.m.

Shawn Donnell Sturdivant, 49, was charged with shooting Joshua Lindauer after they had an argument, deputies said.

Lindauer was transported to Onslow Memorial Hospital and later airlifted to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with life threatening injuries from a gunshot wound to the head, deputies said.

Sturdivant was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflecting serious injury, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sturdivant is being held at the Onslow County Detention Center in lieu of $150,000 bail, and he has a first appearance in Onslow County District Court on Tuesday.