Man arrested for scaling ECU dorm wall, breaking window, and entering room

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – ECU police arrested 21-year-old Joshua Sheppard early Sunday morning after being notified of a man climbing up the side of a dorm and breaking in.

It happened at White Hall. ECU police described the incident as very bizarre.

According to police, Sheppard was very intoxicated and had utilized objects around him to jump up on the dorm’s wall. From there, Sheppard scaled the wall, before breaking a second story window and entering a dorm room.

Police said the dorm room was unoccupied at the time.

Sheppard was charged with breaking and entering, trespassing, and damaging property. He has since bonded out of jail.

