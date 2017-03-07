Jacksonville man charged with taking indecent liberties with teen girl

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A 51-year-old Jacksonville man has been charged with taking indecent liberties with a 14-year-old girl after her mother discovered inappropriate text messages between her daughter and the suspect on Sunday, Jacksonville police said.

Ronald Alan Zey was arrested Monday night and faces multiple charges including statutory sex offense, crimes against nature, indecent liberties with child and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Jacksonville police said they were alerted on Sunday after the mother discovered the inappropriate text messages.

Officers said a search warrant was obtained for Zey’s residence and detached garage where clothing belonging to the girl was found.

Zay is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail, and his first court appearance is Tuesday.

The investigation is open and ongoing.

