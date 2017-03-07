Greenville woman gets community service after 4 puppies found dead

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A Greenville woman pleaded guilty to one felony count of cruelty to animals after four puppies were found dead at her home, according to the Pitt County District Attorney’s Office.

Cynthia Tyson, 47, in lieu of a five to 15-month sentence, will instead be placed on supervised probation for four years and must perform 200 hours of community service. Tyson is also not allowed any pets during those four years.

Greenville Police said they got a call about an animal carcass in the backyard of a South Washington Street house on July 27. Investigating Animal Protective Services officers found one dead puppy and a nursing mother dog in the backyard.

When they entered the backyard, they found the remains of three other puppies.

The mother dog and a surviving puppy were all found with bony prominences evident from a distance, no discernible body fat and an abdominal tuck and hour glass shape.

Both were removed and taken to a veterinarian for emergency treatment. The veterinarian determined the surviving mother dog and puppy were heavily infested with hookworms. Unfortunately, the only surviving puppy succumbed to severe hookworm infestation and died that night.

The mother dog survived.

 

