Former Havelock star Bowman injured as Boston College falls to Wake Forest, 92-78

NEW YORK (AP) – Austin Arians gave Wake Forest a lift from 3-point range in the first half and finished with 17 points as the Demon Deacons advanced to the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament with a 92-78 victory against Boston College on Tuesday.

No. 10 seed Wake Forest (19-12) will take a four-game winning streak and hopes of slipping into the NCAA tournament into a matchup with seventh-seeded Virginia Tech on Wednesday at Barclays Center.

Last-place Boston College (9-23) ends the season on a 15-game losing streak and with star Ky Bowman on crutches. The freshman guard landed awkwardly on his right leg trying to contest a shot in the first half and returned to the bench in the second half wearing a big knee brace.

Arians, who was averaging 7.9 points, scored 12 in nine minutes of the first half, shooting 4-for-5 from 3-point range. Wake pulled away in the second half with a 14-1 run.

Bryant Crawford had 20 points, John Collins scored 19 and Keyshawn Woods added 17 for Wake Forest.