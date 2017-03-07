Former Havelock star Bowman injured as Boston College falls to Wake Forest, 92-78

By Published:
Boston College guard Ky Bowman, bottom center, lays on the court after getting injured during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wake Forest in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament, Tuesday, March 7, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK (AP) – Austin Arians gave Wake Forest a lift from 3-point range in the first half and finished with 17 points as the Demon Deacons advanced to the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament with a 92-78 victory against Boston College on Tuesday.

No. 10 seed Wake Forest (19-12) will take a four-game winning streak and hopes of slipping into the NCAA tournament into a matchup with seventh-seeded Virginia Tech on Wednesday at Barclays Center.

Last-place Boston College (9-23) ends the season on a 15-game losing streak and with star Ky Bowman on crutches. The freshman guard landed awkwardly on his right leg trying to contest a shot in the first half and returned to the bench in the second half wearing a big knee brace.

Arians, who was averaging 7.9 points, scored 12 in nine minutes of the first half, shooting 4-for-5 from 3-point range. Wake pulled away in the second half with a 14-1 run.

Bryant Crawford had 20 points, John Collins scored 19 and Keyshawn Woods added 17 for Wake Forest.

