People allowed back in homes after Onslow County forest fire caused evacuations

HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WNCT) – People are being let back into their homes after a forest fire caused residents to evacuate their homes in the area of Old Folkstone Road near Highway 17 in Onslow County, Onslow County Emergency Services said.

Onslow County emergency services director Norman Bryson confirmed the forest fire began at approximately 3:00 p.m. in the area of Old Folkstone Road and Highway 17 near the town of Holly Ridge.

A number of roads, including a section of Highway 17, were closed. Folkstone Road is now open only to residents but all other roads are still open.

Forty acres were impacted and 30 homes were evacuated. Crews remain in the area to make sure the fire does not start back up.

“It was a very dangerous situation early on,” said Bryson. “The good news is it started to get later in the day The heats going down and the wind direction is changed which is causing the fire not to be as dangerous as it was earlier.”

Evacuees were being sent to the Sneads Ferry Branch Library located at 1330 Highway 210 in Sneads Ferry.

 

