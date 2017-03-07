First Alert Forecast: Variably cloudy and warm today with rain coming tonight

SUMMARY: Warmer weather returns today in advance of a cold front which will bring rain overnight tonight and through tomorrow morning. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are variably cloudy with temps in the 40’s and a south wind at 5-10 mph.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be variably cloudy with a slight chance of late-day showers and highs in the 70’s. It will be breezy with winds out of the south at 10 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Not as cool tonight, lows are in the mid to upper 50s and breezy. Rain moves in overnight through the morning tomorrow.

WEDNESDAY:

Cold front brings early morning showers. Clearing for the afternoon with highs in the 60’s.

